Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,323 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $110.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.48.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

