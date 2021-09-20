Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 47,229 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,229 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

