Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 141.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC stock opened at $143.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average is $160.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,321 shares of company stock worth $3,567,368. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

