Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,566 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $31.61 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

