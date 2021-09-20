Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,506 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.