Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in August

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,406,700 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 7,925,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,604.5 days.

Shares of RKUNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

