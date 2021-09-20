Randstad (RANJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.924 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98.

RANJY opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RANJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

