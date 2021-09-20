RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $77,940.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $77,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $108,120.00.

On Monday, August 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $32,070.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $30,520.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00.

NASDAQ RAPT traded down $3.64 on Monday, hitting $35.83. 14,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,031. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,553 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,120,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 287,146 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

