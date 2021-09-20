Rate3 Market Capitalization Reaches $820,278.65 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $820,278.65 and approximately $214,050.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00125161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

