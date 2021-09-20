Raymond James Raises Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Price Target to $110.00

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $96.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $108.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

