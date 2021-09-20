RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Update

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 565,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of RBAC opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. RedBall Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 720,237 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 887,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,924,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 404,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.