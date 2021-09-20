Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOH. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,619,135. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.82. 4,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,135. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

