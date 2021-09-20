Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $58.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,757.10. 11,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,124. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,742.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,445.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

