Redmond Asset Management LLC Invests $760,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $6.61 on Monday, reaching $153.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,670,896. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $417.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

