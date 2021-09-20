Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 767,956 shares of company stock valued at $192,555,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.22.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

