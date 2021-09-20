Redmond Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 1.3% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.27. 5,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,451. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average is $129.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,293 shares of company stock valued at $102,810,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.