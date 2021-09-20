Refereum (RFR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37.18 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $70.68 million and approximately $37.18 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00124557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

