reflect.finance Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $772,371.82 and $7,067.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00119775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044154 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,446,403 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

