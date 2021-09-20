Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,400 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRNF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406. Regis Resources has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Regis Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates its business through Duketon North Operations and Duketon South Operations segments. The Duketon North Operations segment currently comprising Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

