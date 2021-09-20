Rekor Systems’ (REKR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

REKR stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 74.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 80.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $823,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

