Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Reliant Bancorp worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.82. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.