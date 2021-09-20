Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 462.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPO opened at $69.39 on Monday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27.

