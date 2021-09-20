Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPO. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of IPO stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

