RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $144.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

