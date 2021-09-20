Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNLSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. HSBC raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of RNLSY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 75,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,354. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

