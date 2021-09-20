Render Token Trading Down 12.1% This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002255 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $155.01 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00054526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002664 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00125088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 157,153,487 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

