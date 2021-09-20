Research Analysts Set Expectations for Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Delek US in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delek US by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $36,807,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the period.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.