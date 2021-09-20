ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Sells $851,087.66 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $851,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 776.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSLS. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,083,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

