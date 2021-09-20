Reviewing U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) & Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Foresight Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.08% 16.50% 7.63% Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Physical Therapy and Foresight Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Foresight Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $137.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.56%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Foresight Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Foresight Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Foresight Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.53 $35.19 million $2.99 38.65 Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Acquisition.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Foresight Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Foresight Acquisition

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.