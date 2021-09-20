Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $635,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 58,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,435 and have sold 150,136 shares valued at $1,574,867. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

