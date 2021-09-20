Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average is $149.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

