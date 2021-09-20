Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in bluebird bio were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $129,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 393.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $199,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $18.32 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.