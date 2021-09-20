Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,071 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paramount Group were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 842,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

