Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Momentive Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $154,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,369. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.