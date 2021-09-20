Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Core Laboratories worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after buying an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,216 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:CLB opened at $27.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.