Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,404 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.35.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

