Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,825 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.37, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

