RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ REDU traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $7.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REDU. Credit Suisse Group lowered RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

