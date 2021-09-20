Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 23,632 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1,028.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 73.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 115.4% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,456,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

