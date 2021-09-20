Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 455.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $3,642,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,686,687.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,335,402 shares of company stock worth $343,883,241. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $166.59 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day moving average of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion and a PE ratio of -10.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

