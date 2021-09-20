Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.53% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2,358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,252 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $67.99 on Monday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

