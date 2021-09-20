Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 12,755 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in XPeng by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in XPeng by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $39.01 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

