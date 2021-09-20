Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $151.66 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.87 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average of $171.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

