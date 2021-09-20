Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $79,714,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $74,206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $36,439,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $31,558,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $29,275,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

