Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $311.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.87.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

