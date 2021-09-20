Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 365.46.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.