RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) Insider Damian Banks Purchases 88,000 Shares

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) insider Damian Banks purchased 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$28,512.00 ($20,365.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About RPM Automotive Group
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for RPM Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.