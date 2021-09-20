Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $676,017,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,797,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

RXRX opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.90. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

