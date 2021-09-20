Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TUP. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

NYSE TUP opened at $21.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

