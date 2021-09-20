Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 15.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 195,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $3,971,000.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $725.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

